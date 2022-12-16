eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $508.19 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $508.19 million and $6.55 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00614545 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00285933 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00046510 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,253,948,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,253,942,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars.
