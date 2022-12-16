EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.16) to €23.90 ($25.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $24.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

