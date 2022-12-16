Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.