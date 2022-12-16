E&G Advisors LP Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,440,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 553,397 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,132.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

XME stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

