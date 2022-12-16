E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

