E&G Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $446.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.77 and a 200-day moving average of $438.11.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

