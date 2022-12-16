E&G Advisors LP Has $531,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $169.52 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $422.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

