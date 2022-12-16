E&G Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $220.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.