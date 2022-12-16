E&G Advisors LP Sells 18,700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

