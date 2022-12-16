E&G Advisors LP Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $328.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

