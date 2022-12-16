E&G Advisors LP Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.35 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

