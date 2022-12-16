Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT Lowered to $9.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.29 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

