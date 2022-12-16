Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Up 3.9%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 80,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,163,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 49.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

