Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.83.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.