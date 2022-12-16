Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $50,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

