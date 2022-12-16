Empire (TSE:EMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.87 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Empire

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

