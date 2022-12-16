ENAGAS S A/ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2584 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Dividend History for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

