ENAGAS S A/ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2584 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

