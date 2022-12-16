Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.88 million-$988.32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Endava also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Endava Trading Down 7.6 %

DAVA stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

