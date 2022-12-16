Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $61,709.74 and $71,710.57 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $899.93 or 0.05289935 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00487860 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,917.52 or 0.28905964 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

