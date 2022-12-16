Enjin Coin Tops One Day Volume of $11.07 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $280.94 million and $11.07 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001959 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $897.47 or 0.05274152 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00491825 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.73 or 0.29140885 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
