Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Insider Sells $787,600.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 167,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
