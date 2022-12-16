Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Insider Sells $787,600.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 167,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enova International by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

