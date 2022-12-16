Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 1,367 Shares of Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ENOV opened at $53.93 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $142.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $7,488,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $15,827,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $11,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
