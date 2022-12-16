Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Stake Reduced by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Enviva accounts for 4.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Enviva worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,118,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enviva by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $37,222,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

EVA stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,625. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

