EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in EPR Properties by 360.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 410,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.