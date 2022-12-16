EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
EPR stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
