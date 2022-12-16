EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 305,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,114,645 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

EQRx Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQRx by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in EQRx by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EQRx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

