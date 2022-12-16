Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.
Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.