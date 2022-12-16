Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,819,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Dividend History for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.