Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.4 %

CLOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,387. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $485.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clover Health Investments Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.