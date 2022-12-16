Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 366.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $163.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,293 shares of company stock worth $346,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

