Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $214,969,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.86. 408,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,199,691. The firm has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

