Equity Residential Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 156.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.8 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

