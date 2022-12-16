Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 44,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,488 shares.The stock last traded at $60.96 and had previously closed at $62.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

