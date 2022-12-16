Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Alexander W. Casdin Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Erasca Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $583.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
