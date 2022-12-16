Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Alexander W. Casdin Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erasca Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $583.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

About Erasca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Erasca during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

