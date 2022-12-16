Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

