ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Director Michael R. Niggli Acquires 19,100 Shares

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,781.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ESS Tech Trading Up 0.4 %

ESS Tech stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 33,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $390.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.98. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

