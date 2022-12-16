ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPIX opened at $2.84 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

