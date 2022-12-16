EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($151.58) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

