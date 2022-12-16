Ethernity Chain (ERN) Achieves Market Cap of $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $65,013.85 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00011087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

