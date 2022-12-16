Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,792 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $31,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Etsy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

ETSY opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $232.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,398 shares of company stock worth $26,569,739. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

