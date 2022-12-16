Evercore ISI Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.65.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.53 on Monday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,621. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ciena by 74.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

