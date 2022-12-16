Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Down 26.2% in November

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RE stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.49. The company had a trading volume of 523,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

