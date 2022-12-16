Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.34

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 1332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
