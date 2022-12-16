Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.34

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 1332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Everi by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

