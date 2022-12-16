EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.00

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 3953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,374,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.65 million.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $117,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $350,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $50,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

