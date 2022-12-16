Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNMP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 322,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,448. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

