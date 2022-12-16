Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 52.8% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 52.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 179,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 52,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

