Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $237,316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 166.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

