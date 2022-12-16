Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,844. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
