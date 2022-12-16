Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eyenovia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,844. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Eyenovia

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.