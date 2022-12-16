Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly Sells 3,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $598.21 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $638.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

