Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $522.20

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.20 and traded as high as $589.49. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $584.62, with a volume of 4,575 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.45 and a 200 day moving average of $515.52.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

