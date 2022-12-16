Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.65 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.78 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 800,430 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £81.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Falcon Oil & Gas

In other news, insider Tom Layman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,495.28).

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.