Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 6,538 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,770.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTHM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 19,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,825. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.66. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 33.0% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

