FC Advisory LLC Buys 1,689 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

